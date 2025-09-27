Asia Cup final: Pakistan motivated to win, but India have unflinching spirit

Teeming with talent, the Indian team have looked unstoppable in the Asia Cup. However, they are not the perfect team, as their inconsistent middle-order batting, especially skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s struggles for runs, and fielding lapses will certainly give Pakistan hope as the two South Asian rivals prepare for their first-ever final match in the Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

After all the drama and controversies over a no-handshake policy from India and ‘inappropriate’ gestures and comments in the previous two games between the two teams in the tournament, the cricketing world will be glued to the television screen tomorrow when Surya and Pakistan skipper Salman Agha walk out for the toss.

The captains and the players from both teams are unlikely to exchange pleasantries.

But customary handshakes never decide the winner of a game of cricket, let alone the final of an event as important as the Asia Cup.

It’s the team that hold the nerve in crunch moments will walk away with the trophy in their hand.

In recent history, it’s the Indian team have won two major trophies, the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy (ODI format) on this very ground in Dubai.

They have not only beaten Pakistan in seven matches across two white-ball formats — the two teams haven’t played Test cricket since 2007 due to political tensions — since 2022, but the Asia Cup will be India’s fifth straight final appearance in multilateral white-ball events.

The Men in Blue won the 2023 Asia Cup final in Sri Lanka before storming to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup on the back of a stunning unbeaten run, only to lose the title decider to Australia.

They bounced back from that heartbreaking defeat by beating South Africa in a nail-biting final of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Then, early this year, India outplayed a highly competitive New Zealand team in the final of the Champions Trophy.

So, whether it’s the ODI or T20 format, this Indian team knows how to play the big matches, having won three out of those four finals.

Now, can they win their fourth final in two years tomorrow at Dubai International Stadium?

On Friday night, Sri Lanka gave them a mighty scare, almost pulling off the biggest chase of the tournament after India made 202 for five.

But their all-round depth and the ability to handle pressure eventually brought the team back in the game before Arshdeep Singh delivered an outstanding Super Over to knock the stuffing out of Sri Lanka.

If Jasprit Bumrah was not rested for Friday’s inconsequential game, Arshdeep would not have got into the playing eleven.

Now that Bumrah is expected to share the new ball with Hardik Pandya if the Gujarat all-rounder is declared fit, Arshdeep is unlikely to play the final.

Bumrah hasn’t been in red-hot form, but he is still the world’s greatest fast bowler who can change a game in the blink of an eye.

In the spin department, the ever-reliable Kuldeep Yadav is backed by Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel.

And Kuldeep also thrives against Pakistan, a team whose batting unit has struggled in every match of this tournament.

If not for their bowling attack, especially Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan would have been knocked out of the final race.

Shaheen’s role will be big, and if the left-arm pacer can dismiss the red-hot Abhishek Sharma, the tournament’s top-scorer with 309 runs, early, Pakistan will sense a big opportunity to cause an upset.

"Shaheen is obviously an aggressive bowler that will try and knock you over," Morne Morkel, India's bowling coach said.

"And Abhishek is not going to hold back. I think so far, every time these two went head-to-head, we all as cricket supporters and fans are on the edge of our seats, and that's great for the game."

The off-the-field controversies will undoubtedly fuel the Shaheen-inspired Pakistan's ambition to spoil India’s party in the final, but what will be more important for them is how they control their emotion and execute their plans.

India, on the other hand, are a well-drilled unit with an unflinching spirit.

The way they fought back against Sri Lanka on Friday proved that this is a team that takes great pride in winning even dead rubbers.

Naturally, Morkel was bullish about the team’s chances in the final.

“We are not a finished article, but we’ve won, sometimes in an ugly fashion, and we will take that,” the former South African fast bowler said.

“As a group, we always learn and aim to improve, taking it forward to Sunday.”

You can expect nothing less from a team that has featured in the finals of every big white-ball tournament since 2023.