Dubai: Tickets sold out for India-Pakistan Asia Cup title clash

Tickets for the much-awaited Asia Cup final between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday have been completely sold out.

Organisers told Geo News that the 28,000-seater stadium will be fully packed with fans filling every spot for the high-voltage clash.

In their previous encounters in the tournament, the two arch-rivals have attracted huge numbers, with 20,000 spectators filling up the stadium for the group match on September 14 and 17,000 for the Super Four clash on September 21, according to Geo News.

Forty-one years have passed since the inaugural Asia Cup in 1984, and for the first time, India and Pakistan have reached the final together.

In both encounters at the Asia Cup 2025, India has decisively defeated Pakistan.

Pakistan has lost 12 of its 15 T20I matches against India.

Skipper Salman Agha and his troops almost crashed out after Bangladesh had them in a corner during their Super Fours fixture.

However, Pakistan managed to win by 11 runs and advance to the final.

Before the final, India had an injury scare with Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya suffering from cramps during the final Super Fours contest against Sri Lanka.

They spent the majority of the parts on the sidelines but have been declared fit before the rivalry clash.

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.