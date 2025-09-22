Asia Cup: Farhan confident as Pakistan face Sri Lanka

Pakistan may have lost their seventh-straight match against India across T20Is and ODIs, but their improved batting display in the Super Four game is a confidence booster for the team, according to Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan made 171 for five, their highest total of the tournament, against India in Dubai on Sunday.

While that was not enough to challenge India, who romped to an emphatic six-wicket win with seven balls to spare, those improvements will give confidence to the team as they lock horns with Sri Lanka in a make-or-break game on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi.

The winner of Tuesday’s match will remain alive in the tournament, while the loser will be out of the race for a place in the final.

Having scored 58 off 45 balls, Farhan is confident ahead of Tuesday’s game.

"The way we batted today (Sunday), the boys are very confident," the opening batter said. "The wickets in Abu Dhabi are true and the ball comes onto the bat, and we'll play to win."

Pakistan’s highest scorer in the tournament, Farhan’s shot-making was impressive against India, hitting three sixes in his innings.

"I worked a lot on my six-hitting. When I used to score runs before, there were very few boundaries among them,” he said.

“If we'd won this game, it would have been very valuable to me. Performing against India is very highly rated but I just regret we didn't win the game today.”

India and Bangladesh are the top two teams in Super Four with two points each.

The top two sides in Super Four will qualify for the final, which will be played on September 28 at Dubai International Stadium.