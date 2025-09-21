Asia Cup: Fan draped in Gujarati 'sari' grabs spotlight

[Editor's Note: Follow the KT live blog for live updates on the Pakistan-India showdown at the Asia Cup]

As fans started entering the stadium after the gates opened at 3:30 pm for the Super Four match on Sunday, one young woman caught the eye.

Dressed in traditional Indian attire, Dubai-based Sujita Sharma smiled at the cameras, showing off her tri-colour painted nails and matching bangles.

Naturally, Sujita was the centre of attention as she made her way to the general stands three hours before kick-off.

“Whenever there is an India match in Dubai, I come to support Team India in our traditional dresses. Today I am wearing the national flag colours in a Gujarat Sari,” said Sujita with a beaming smile.

“I watched all India matches in the Champions Trophy (February-March 2025) here in Dubai,” added the Hardik Pandya fan.

“Oh yeah, he (Pandya) is from Gujarat, and I am also a big fan of Axar Patel (left-arm spinner from Gujarat)!”

Sujita also travels around the world for India’s matches in ICC events.

“I watched all the matches in Dubai at the ICC Champions Trophy this year, and now I have got tickets for India’s all Asia Cup matches. Following this team is my passion,” she said.

“Last year, I was in New York for the India-Pakistan match at the 2024 T20 World Cup. My parents always support me, they know how much I love this sport and the Indian team.”