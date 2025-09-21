  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Sep 21, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 29, 1447 | Fajr 04:50 | DXB clear.png35.3°C

Asia Cup: Fan draped in Gujarati 'sari' grabs spotlight

Dressed in traditional Indian attire, Dubai-based Sujita Sharma smiled at the cameras, showing off her tri-colour painted nails and matching bangles

Published: Sun 21 Sept 2025, 8:06 PM

Updated: Sun 21 Sept 2025, 8:12 PM

Top Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan stumble as Indian spinners take charge

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan stumble as Indian spinners take charge

Explained: What the UAE’s new startup campaign means for entrepreneurs

Explained: What the UAE’s new startup campaign means for entrepreneurs

Dubai introduces new service for early detection of Alzheimer's disease

Dubai introduces new service for early detection of Alzheimer's disease

[Editor's Note: Follow the KT live blog for live updates on the Pakistan-India showdown at the Asia Cup]

As fans started entering the stadium after the gates opened at 3:30 pm for the Super Four match on Sunday, one young woman caught the eye.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Watch: Abu Dhabi trials drone delivery from Al Samha to Khalifa Industrial Zone

thumb-image

Special football campaign launched for Saudi National Day

thumb-image

Asia Cup: India beat Oman by 21 runs in final group stage game

thumb-image

UAE President arrives in Tbilisi for official visit to Georgia

thumb-image

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed reminds world of need for peace, tolerance as UN marks 80 years

 

Dressed in traditional Indian attire, Dubai-based Sujita Sharma smiled at the cameras, showing off her tri-colour painted nails and matching bangles.

Naturally, Sujita was the centre of attention as she made her way to the general stands three hours before kick-off.

“Whenever there is an India match in Dubai, I come to support Team India in our traditional dresses. Today I am wearing the national flag colours in a Gujarat Sari,” said Sujita with a beaming smile.

“I watched all India matches in the Champions Trophy (February-March 2025) here in Dubai,” added the Hardik Pandya fan.

“Oh yeah, he (Pandya) is from Gujarat, and I am also a big fan of Axar Patel (left-arm spinner from Gujarat)!”

Sujita also travels around the world for India’s matches in ICC events.

“I watched all the matches in Dubai at the ICC Champions Trophy this year, and now I have got tickets for India’s all Asia Cup matches. Following this team is my passion,” she said.

“Last year, I was in New York for the India-Pakistan match at the 2024 T20 World Cup. My parents always support me, they know how much I love this sport and the Indian team.”