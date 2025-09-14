Asia Cup: Cricket connects people, say sports presenters

Dubai-based Indian RJ and cricket commentator Neeil Ojha and popular Pakistani television anchor Syed Yahya Hussaini hailed the sport as a great unifier as fans from both countries turned up in Dubai to cheer for their respective teams at the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Despite calls for a boycott in India following the military conflict with Pakistan, a large number of Indian fans attended the match at Dubai International Stadium.

“I am so happy to see this here, you know, because the UAE is a melting pot of cultures, people from all over the world come here and live here, especially people from India and Pakistan, we have made this country our own for years,” said Ojha.

“Cricket is something that connects people. We have seen that every time India and Pakistan have played here. It gives me such joy to see people turning up in numbers today as well. I think people are all here to forget the past, and enjoy this little moment, the three hours of a game of T20 cricket.”

Ojha, who played club cricket in Mumbai, recalled how a Pakistani national made him feel at home after he arrived here for the first time 14 years ago.

“Sports are something that brings people together. My first friend when I came to the UAE was a former UAE cricketer, Amjad Ali, who was from Pakistan,” Ojha said.

“He was my first friend here in the UAE. He gifted me a bat and he got me to play cricket here in the UAE, I have some really fond memories of people from Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, Hussaini slammed some former Indian cricketers for always trying to mix politics with sports.

“A lot of former Indian players, I don’t want to name them, but they were very vocal on television channels about boycotting this match. Now that the tournament is going ahead, and this match is happening, I have seen the same former India players at the stadium today. They are all here for commentary assignments. I was shocked to see them here,” he said.

“That’s why I always believe former cricketers should stay away from political issues and stick to cricket only. They should never mix sports with politics.”

Hussaini praised the fans for showing their support for the match.

“It’s very good to see so many Indian fans here, despite the boycott calls from their media. Pakistani fans are also here, not as big as Indians, but they are here to support their team,” he said.

“So it’s good to see fans from both countries rising above the political issues. It’s great for this great game of cricket.”