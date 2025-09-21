  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Asia Cup: Cricket brings this man from Canada to Dubai

A former UAE resident who now lives in Ottawa, Khanna also travelled to South Africa to witness Sachin Tendulkar’s magical knock in the 2003 World Cup against Pakistan

Published: Sun 21 Sept 2025, 7:40 PM

Updated: Sun 21 Sept 2025, 8:11 PM

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan stumble as Indian spinners take charge

Explained: What the UAE’s new startup campaign means for entrepreneurs

Dubai introduces new service for early detection of Alzheimer's disease

[Editor's Note: Follow the KT live blog for live updates on the Pakistan-India showdown at the Asia Cup]

Rajesh Khanna shares his name with one of the greatest Bollywood stars of all time. But it’s his passion for the game of cricket which truly sets him apart.

A Canadian citizen of Indian origin, Khanna travels around the world to watch India’s cricket matches.

Now he is in Dubai to support India at the Asia Cup.

“Since 2000, I have been living in Canada. So it’s been 25 years in North America for me, but I never miss a chance to attend India’s cricket matches,” he said.

Khanna, who will be heading to India for vacation, has a stopover in Dubai for cricket.

“I will be going to India, so Dubai is a stopover for cricket. I am here for all India matches, and then I will be heading to Canada. I also attended the India-Pakistan match on September 14,” the 63-year-old said.  

A former UAE resident who now lives in Ottawa, Khanna also travelled to South Africa to witness Sachin Tendulkar’s magical knock in the 2003 World Cup against Pakistan.

“Going to South Africa and watching Sachin score that 98 (off 75) is one of the highlights of my life as a cricket fan,” he said.