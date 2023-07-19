Asia Cup: Blockbuster India-Pakistan clash in Kandy on September 2

UAE Team Emirates rider then gets a six-second bonus for second place on the stage while the defending champion took four
A carefully devised schedule of matches for the 2023 Asia Cup will ensure that India and Pakistan will not play against each other in their respective countries, regardless of how they perform in the group stages of the six-team tournament.
The arch rivals will face off on September 2 in Kandy, one of eight cricket stadiums in Sri Lanka, who are the joint-hosts together with Pakistan.
The much-anticipated clash comes just three days after two-time winners Pakistan play Nepal in the tournament opener on August 30 in Multan according to the latest version of the draft schedule released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
A total of 13 matches will be played in the tournament leading up to the final which is scheduled for Colombo on September 17.
The six teams have been drawn in two groups with Pakistan, India and Nepal who qualified for the Asia Cup by defeating UAE in the final of the ACC men’s premier cup in Kathmandu in May.
Group B includes Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
According to the format presented by the PCB in conjunction with the ACC, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage with the top two teams in this phase advancing to the final.
The draft schedule also indicates that irrespective of where they finish in the first round, Pakistan will remain A1 and India A2 while Sri Lanka will be B1 and Bangladesh B2.
In the event of Nepal and Afghanistan qualifying for the Super Four stage, they will claim the slot of the team that has been knocked out - Pakistan or India in Group A and Sri Lanka or Bangladesh in Group B.
Should Pakistan and India advance to the Super Four stage, they will once again face-off in Kandy on September 10.
Five of the teams barring Nepal are using the tournament as a prep for the 13th edition of the ICC’s ODI World Cup which will be held in India.
The tournament will begin on October 5.
As the Asia Cup hosts Pakistan will stage five matches, three in Lahore and one in Multan.
Asia Cup
Group A
Pakistan, India and Nepal
Group B
Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan
ALSO READ:
UAE Team Emirates rider then gets a six-second bonus for second place on the stage while the defending champion took four
History-chasing Ons Jabeur third time unlucky in her bid to enter the record books as the first Arab player to win a Grand Slam title
The Portuguese football star took the title from Lionel Messi — here's how much he earned
Heavy workload in the second Test at Lord’s plus only a four-day turnaround between matches was likely responsible for a back injury that kept him out of the third Test
The Irishman believes his performances at the ongoing Scottish Open and the British Open next week at Royal Liverpool can lead to a call up from European captain Luke Donald
Sri Lanka are eyeing another shot at the WTC final in Pakistan and are looking forward to the challenge from the tourists
Allrounder likely to challenge 'out of form' opening batter David Warner for a spot in Australia's line-up for the fourth Test which starts on Wednesday
Also included are last year's Federation Cup gold medal winning discus thrower Kirpal Singh and 2020 National women's 59kg champion lifter Erra Deexitha