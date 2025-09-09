Asia Cup: Afghanistan thrash Hong Kong in opening game

Afghanistan got off to a flying start in the Asia Cup with an emphatic 94-run win over Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Sediqullah Atal scored 73 not out off 52 balls as Afghanistan made 188 for six. In reply, Hong Kong could only manage 94 for nine in 20 overs as Gulbadin Naib and Fazalhaq Farooqi took two wickets each. On Wednesday, India will face the UAE in Dubai. (More to follow)

