Asia Cup 2025: 17-member UAE squad led by Muhammad Waseem revealed

Prolific opener Muhammad Waseem will lead the 17-member UAE squad in the Asia Cup 2025 which begins in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, 9 September. UAE are placed in Group A. India, Oman and Pakistan are the other three teams in the group.

The tournament will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28, 2025, across two world class venues of Dubai, which will host 11 matches, and Abu Dhabi, which will host 8 matches.

UAE will take on India in their opening game at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. UAE play Oman at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium on Monday, September 15. Their last group game is with Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 17.

The top two teams in each group will progress to Super Four stage which will commence from Sunday, 21 September.

Here's the full UAE squad:

Muhammad Waseem (captain), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’ Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wicketkeeper), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Saghir Khan.

Support Staff: Amjad Ezzi (team manager), Lalchand Rajput (head coach), Azharuddin Qureshi (strength and conditioning coach), Manipreet Sidhu (video analyst), Naveed Ahmad (fielding coach), Darshan Singh (Side-Armer) and Manish Pradeshi (physiotherapist).

Asia Cup 2025 – UAE match schedule:

Wednesday, 10 September – India vs United Arab Emirates, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 15 September – UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi – 4:00pm

Wednesday, 17 September – Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai – 6:30pm

Saturday, 20 September – B1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Super Four:

Sunday, 21 September – A1 vs A2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 22 September – Rest Day

Tuesday, 23 September – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi – 6:30pm

Wednesday, 24 September – A1 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Thursday, 25 September – A2 vs B2, Dubai – 6:30pm

Friday, 26 September – A1 vs B1, Dubai – 6:30pm

Saturday, 27 September – Rest Day

Sunday, 28 September – Final, Dubai – 6:30pm

Monday, 29 September – Reserve Day

UAE is hosting the tournament as political tensions remain rife between India and Pakistan. The current scenario restricts travel of the Men in Blue and Green to either nation.