Asia Cup 2023 to be held in hybrid model, dates and venues announced

A World Cup winner in 2018, the French player could even be sold this summer
Asia Cup 2023 will be held from August 31 to September 17 — and it will be hosted in a hybrid model.
According to a press note by the Asian Cricket Council, four matches of the tournament will take place in Pakistan and the remaining nine will be played in Sri Lanka.
The participating teams — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal — will be divided into two groups.
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage. After the completion of the Super Four round, the winning sides will meet in the final.
Asia Cup 2023 was originally supposed to be played entirely in Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan due to diplomatic tensions between the two countries, triggering long-drawn talks over the hosting of the tournament.
Finally, the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) opted for a hybrid model, which was one of the options on the table.
The matches will be played in a 50-over format, helping teams to prepare for the World Cup scheduled to be played in India later this year.
The last edition of the Asia Cup had taken place in the United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka lifted the trophy there. In the final, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs.
A World Cup winner in 2018, the French player could even be sold this summer
The squad will include several veteran players like Asif Khan, Zahoor Khan and Rohan Mustafa
Asian Games gold medallist Shiv Kapur says the power and precision of Six20 CRICKET is unrivalled in the world of entertainment
Skipper Pat Cummins throws his weight behind the quickie, tipping him to play a key role in the five-test series in England
Coach Brendon 'Baz' McCullum has ushered in a fearless approach that has injected fresh excitement into test cricket with England winning 11 of their last 13 matches
96 women from eight teams will compete in the league
Some of the world's top stars enthralled fans during the World Padel League event which saw some riveting battles on the court
The unseeded Czech player made an emotional speech on-court during the presentation ceremony after the final at Roland Garros