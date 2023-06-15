Asia Cup 2023 to be held in hybrid model, dates and venues announced

While four matches of the tournament will be held in Pakistan, Sri Lanka will host the remaining nine matches

Thu 15 Jun 2023

Asia Cup 2023 will be held from August 31 to September 17 — and it will be hosted in a hybrid model.

According to a press note by the Asian Cricket Council, four matches of the tournament will take place in Pakistan and the remaining nine will be played in Sri Lanka.

The participating teams — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal — will be divided into two groups.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage. After the completion of the Super Four round, the winning sides will meet in the final.

Asia Cup 2023 was originally supposed to be played entirely in Pakistan. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send the Indian team to Pakistan due to diplomatic tensions between the two countries, triggering long-drawn talks over the hosting of the tournament.

Finally, the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) opted for a hybrid model, which was one of the options on the table.

The matches will be played in a 50-over format, helping teams to prepare for the World Cup scheduled to be played in India later this year.

The last edition of the Asia Cup had taken place in the United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka lifted the trophy there. In the final, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs.