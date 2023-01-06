Asia Cup 2023 cricket groups announced: Will India, Pakistan face each other in September?

Ekstrom edged out France's nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb (BRX) by a second
Cricket fans are in for an exciting year as arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group for the Asia Cup 2023.
The men's Asia Cup, the main tournament of ACC, will be held in September. It will feature six teams, divided in two groups of three teams.
India, Pakistan and Qualifier 1 (the winner of Men's Premier Cup) is in one group while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in the other. A total of 13 matches will be held in the tournament.
The League Stage will see a total of 6 matches, where India and Pakistan will clash for the first time in the major tournament. Following which, there will be a Super 4 consisting of six matches.
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah on Thursday announced the cricket calendar of the council for 2023 and 2024 and a pathway structure for qualification to the Men's and Women's Asia Cup.
"Presenting the @ACCMedia1 pathway structure & cricket calendars for 2023 & 2024! This signals our unparalleled efforts & passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket!," tweeted Shah.
As per the new calendar, 2023 will start off with Men's Challengers Cup, a ten-team fifty-over tournament. This tournament will feature 10 teams, out of which eight are Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Bhutan, China, Myanmar, Maldives, Thailand and Iran. Two teams are yet to be named. There will be two groups of five teams each. A total of 23 matches will be played.
ALSO READ:
Ekstrom edged out France's nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb (BRX) by a second
The first global football star, he played a lead role in the game's transformation into a sporting and commercial powerhouse, all with his ever-present number 10 on his back
Man City's star striker became the fastest player to to reach 20 goals in the Premier League
If India's bid is successful, it will become only the fourth Asian country to host the Games after Japan, South Korea and China
Nine leading teams confirmed for matches to be held from January 4-14, 2023
Next year promises to be packed with events from hundreds of different sports worldwide
Mominul Haque top-scored with 84 but the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals to end their innings about an hour before stumps after electing to bat first
It’s been been a month since the world stopped turning on its axis, moving instead to the flight of the Al Rihla ball and Doha became the centre of the universe, and getting back to ‘normal' is going to be one big ask for many of us