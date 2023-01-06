Asia Cup 2023 cricket groups announced: Will India, Pakistan face each other in September?

It will feature six teams, divided in two groups of three teams

Photo: AFP

By ANI Published: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 12:46 PM Last updated: Fri 6 Jan 2023, 12:54 PM

Cricket fans are in for an exciting year as arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group for the Asia Cup 2023.

The men's Asia Cup, the main tournament of ACC, will be held in September. It will feature six teams, divided in two groups of three teams.

India, Pakistan and Qualifier 1 (the winner of Men's Premier Cup) is in one group while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in the other. A total of 13 matches will be held in the tournament.

The League Stage will see a total of 6 matches, where India and Pakistan will clash for the first time in the major tournament. Following which, there will be a Super 4 consisting of six matches.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah on Thursday announced the cricket calendar of the council for 2023 and 2024 and a pathway structure for qualification to the Men's and Women's Asia Cup.

"Presenting the @ACCMedia1 pathway structure & cricket calendars for 2023 & 2024! This signals our unparalleled efforts & passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket!," tweeted Shah.

As per the new calendar, 2023 will start off with Men's Challengers Cup, a ten-team fifty-over tournament. This tournament will feature 10 teams, out of which eight are Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Bhutan, China, Myanmar, Maldives, Thailand and Iran. Two teams are yet to be named. There will be two groups of five teams each. A total of 23 matches will be played.

ALSO READ: