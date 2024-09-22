Ashwin wrecks Bangladesh as India win big in Chennai

India's Ravichandran Ashwin (second left) celebrates with teammates after taking a five-wicket haul. — AFP

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 10:27 AM

Ravichandran Ashwin wrecked Bangladesh claiming 6-88 and bowling India to a comprehensive 280-run victory inside four days in the opening Test for a 1-0 lead in the two-match series on Sunday.

Chasing a mammoth 515 victory target, Bangladesh were all out for 234 with only skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (82) offering some resistance with the bat.

ALSO READ:

Local boy Ashwin was pick of the Indian bowlers, while Jadeja returned 3-58. After Bangladesh resumed on 158-4, Shanto and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan kept India at bay with their dogged resistance in the opening hour. Home captain Rohit Sharma pressed Ashwin into service and the local boy responded by breaking the partnership in his first over of the day. The wily off-spinner lured the batter forward and Yashasvi Jaiswal took a bat-pad catch at short leg to end Shakib's knock of 25. Left-arm spinner Jadeja had Litton Das caught in the slip and returned to end Shanto's defiant knock as Bangladesh collapsed in a heap to lose with five sessions to spare.

The second and final Test begins in Kanpur on Friday.