Ashwin open to playing in other leagues after IPL retirement

Ashwin began and ended his IPL career with his home team Chennai Super Kings and represented Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab

Published: Wed 27 Aug 2025, 8:26 PM

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who ended his Indian Premier League (IPL) career on Wednesday, hinted he may be available to play other competitions of franchise cricket.

"They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today," the 38-year-old posted on X.

"Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what's ahead of me," he added.

Ashwin began and ended his IPL career with his home team Chennai Super Kings and represented Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab.

He was picked by CSK at the mega auction 2025 for Rs 97.5 million. He played nine fixtures for in IPL 2025, taking seven wickets and conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.13.

This IPL was also his costliest year, as he went for 9.12 runs an over, the first time his economy had exceeded 8.49.

He is IPL's fifth-highest wicket-taker with 187 wickets from 221 matches with an economy rate of 7.2.

The off-spinner, India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, quit international cricket in December 2024.

Ashwin was also a key member of the Indian team that won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.