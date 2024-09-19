Ashwin-Jadeja epic rearguard helps India overcome Hasan blows

India's Ravichandran Ashwin (right) celebrates with his teammate Ravindra Jadeja after scoring a century. — AFP

Published: Thu 19 Sep 2024, 6:12 PM

India's Ravichandran Ashwin smashed a rapid hundred and combined with Ravindra Jadeja in an epic rearguard action as the hosts overcome a top order meltdown to reach 339 for six against Bangladesh on the opening day of the first test on Thursday.

Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud's three-wicket burst in the morning session had India reeling at 34-3 inside the opening hour at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal made 56 but it was the marathon 195-run unbroken stand for the seventh wicket between Ashwin and Jadeja that helped India claw their way back into the contest.

Ashwin's unbeaten 102 off 112 balls, his sixth Test hundred, included 10 fours and two sixes. Jadeja, batting on 86, was closing in on his fifth Test hundred.

"Always special to play in front of home crowd, it's a ground I completely love.On a surface like this, it's better to go hard like Rishabh (Pant) does. It's an old-school Chennai surface with bounce and carry," Ashwin said.

"When there is width, you can give it a tonk. Love playing when there is bounce and carry, enjoyed myself today.

"Jadeja was of real help, there was a point where I was sweating and tiring but Jaddu helped me through the phase. He's been solid and one of our best batters. He told me we don't have to convert twos into threes, which was useful for me (smiles).

Bangladesh are on a high after their 2-0 series sweep in Pakistan earlier this month and they dominated the first two sessions after captain Najmul Hossain Shanto elected to field.

Home captain Rohit Sharma (six) needed 11 balls to get off the mark and survived a vociferous lbw appeal before edging Hasan to Shanto at second slip.

In his next over, Hasan had Shubman Gill caught behind for a duck tickling the ball down the leg side.