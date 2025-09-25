  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 25, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 3, 1447 | Fajr 04:51 | DXB clear.png32.3°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

Ashwin breaks new ground as first Indian player to join Big Bash League

His deal comes after he retired from international cricket in December and ended his Indian Premier League career last month, freeing him from the Indian board's restrictions

Published: Thu 25 Sept 2025, 8:09 PM

Top Stories

Sharjah Police extradite wanted Interpol fraudsters to Nepal, Uzbekistan authorities

Sharjah Police extradite wanted Interpol fraudsters to Nepal, Uzbekistan authorities

UAE bans AI misuse of national symbols, public figures without approval

UAE bans AI misuse of national symbols, public figures without approval

KT+150 announced: 150 names you need to know

KT+150 announced: 150 names you need to know

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has shattered a long-standing barrier by signing with Sydney Thunder, becoming the first male Indian player to join Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) on Thursday.

His deal comes after he retired from international cricket in December and ended his Indian Premier League career last month, freeing him from the Indian board's restrictions that bar male players from participating in global franchise leagues.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Two killed in Israeli attack on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa: Houthi

thumb-image

Dubai property prices up 50% in 5 years: Is bubble risk rising?

thumb-image

Disney says Jimmy Kimmel Live to return on Tuesday after 6 days of suspension

thumb-image

Moscow Fashion Week elevates modest style to international recognition

thumb-image

KT UniExpo 2025: US universities attract UAE students despite visa concerns

 

While Indian women have participated in the women's edition of the BBL, the BCCI has never allowed its male counterparts to join overseas T20 competitions, making 39-year-old Ashwin's Thunder signing a historic moment.

"The Thunder Nation will welcome the biggest overseas signing since the League's inception, with Ashwin set to become the first male player to have represented India to join a BBL club," the team said in a statement.

"Ashwin will enter Thunder's lineup in early January and ignite the club's push to play in back-to-back BBL Finals."

The crafty off-spinner will not immediately join Thunder's campaign when the BBL season starts in December, however, as he has committed to the International League T20 tournament.

Ashwin entered the auction for the tournament that will be held in the UAE from December 2 to January 4.

"Thunder were crystal clear about how they'd use me and brave enough to back it. My conversations with the leadership were excellent, and we're fully aligned on my role," Ashwin said.

"I love how (Thunder captain) Dave Warner plays the game, and it's always better when your leader shares your mindset," he said of the former Australia opener. "I can't wait to perform for the Thunder Nation."

Ashwin retired from test cricket with 765 international wickets in all formats, including 537 in tests. He was the IPL's fifth-highest wicket-taker with 187 wickets from 221 matches.