Aryansh Sharma shines as UAE beat Nepal in ICC CWC League 2

Aryansh Sharma scored a dazzling 98 as the UAE beat Nepal by five wickets in the ICC CWC League 2, the qualifying event for the 2027 ICC World Cup, on Thursday.

Aryansh was well-supported by Alishan Sharafu (45) as the UAE chased down the target of 234 in the 44th over.

Earlier, Zahid Ali claimed four wickets and Junaid Siddique took three as the UAE restricted Nepal to 233 all out despite Rohit Paudel's brilliant 109.

Brief scores:

Nepal 233 all out in 50 overs (Rohit Paudel 109, Aasif Sheikh 35; Zahid Ali 4-41, Junaid Siddique 3-54)

UAE 237/5 in 43.3 overs (Aryansh Sharma 98, Alishan Sharafu 45; Sandeep Lamichhane 2-34).