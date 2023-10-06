Are Dubai-Manila flights affected by heightened alert at Philippine airports?

Security patrols and sniffer dogs were deployed after the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) received a bomb threat

by Angel Tesorero Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 8:18 PM Last updated: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 8:25 PM

Flights between Dubai and Manila were not affected following the placing of international and domestic airports in the Philippines on Friday under heightened alert after alleged bomb threats.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Josh Vasquez, Philippine Airlines regional head-EMEA, said: There has been no effect in our flight schedules, including Dubai to Manila flight.”

The Philippine flag carriers operates daily flights between Dubai and Manila.

Photo: AFP File

Alleged bomb threat

On Friday, security patrols and sniffer dogs were deployed at various Philippine airports after the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) received a bomb threat against commercial planes.

The aviation regulator said 42 commercial airports "are on heightened alert as of today, October 6", without saying when the warning was received.

“Immediate enhanced security measures” were implemented across flights headed to Cebu, Bicol, Davao and Palawan – which are all popular destinations for foreign tourists.

Meanwhile, CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio told local media: "No bombs have been found". He added no flights were disrupted following increased security measures at the airports but "foot and mobile patrols were put in place and K9 units were doing the rounds of the terminals as added measures to its already established day-to-day protocols".

ALSO READ: