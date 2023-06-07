Aravind wants to score big, praises Naseer after UAE's defeat to West Indies in Sharjah

The UAE vice captain Vriitya Aravind plays a shot during the second one-day match against the West Indies in Sharjah. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Wed 7 Jun 2023, 9:46 AM

The UAE vice captain Vriitya Aravind heaped praise on young all-rounder Ali Naseer who scored his second successive half century in the team's 78-run defeat to the West Indies in the second one-day international at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday night.

The UAE came up with an improved batting performance, but the West Indies was still too strong for the home team in its series-clinching win.

It was the first series victory for Shai Hope and Daren Sammy as West Indies captain and coach.

West Indies won Game 1 with 88 balls to spare and clinched the three-game series with one to spare after setting the UAE a target of 307 and then restricting the home team to 228-7 in 50 overs in Game 2.

Johnson Charles set the West Indies on course for a big total when he plundered eight boundaries and three sixes to reach 63 from 47 deliveries, sharing a 129-run opening stand with Brandon King before he was caught off Ali Naseer’s bowling in the 17th over.

King scored 64 from 70 deliveries to lead the scoring for West Indies, while Keacy Carty (32), Hope (23) and Kavem Hodge (26) made contributions in the middle. Odean Smith belted 37 from 24 balls before being dismissed by Zahoor Khan (3-44) to end the innings in 49.5 overs with the total at 306.

Naseer (2/69), Sanchit Sharma (2/69) and Aayan Afzal Khan (2/45) took two wickets each for the host.

In reply, the UAE lost wickets in the 4th and 9th overs and slipped to 52-3 at the end of the 14th.

Aravind withstood to the early pressure to compile 36, while Basil Hameed (49) and the 19-year-old Naseer, who posted 57 from 53 balls, helped the home team bat through the full 50 overs.

"Hopefully I get a big one next game and contribute to the team's success," the UAE vice captain Avarind said.

"The way Ali Naseer is batting is quite unbelievable and Basil played well. Scoring two fifties against a quality team, all credit to him. Important tournament coming up - the World Cup Qualifiers."

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday in Sharjah, giving both teams more preparation for the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe starting June 18. (with inputs from AP)