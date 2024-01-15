Andy Flower confident of Gulf Giants' chances of defending ILT20 title

Gulf Giants head coach Andy Flower. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 8:26 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 8:27 PM

Gulf Giants head coach Andy Flower is confident of his team's chances of defending the International League T20 title, having won the inaugural edition of the tournament last year.

The defending champions will take on Sharjah Warriors in the opening match of the tournament on January 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

"We're very proud to be a part of the Gulf Giants. We haven't got a whole team yet but we started training. Our group is together and it's a proud moment to start the second season with the Gulf Giants. We had an amazing season in 2023, obviously winning the inaugural tournament," said Flower.

"Of course, our goal is to win the trophy once more but first and foremost we aim to reach the playoffs and to do that, we need to work very hard to win that first game. But I don't see that as pressure at all."

The former Zimbabwean captain is quietly confident about helping the team push their limits.

"I know the players will be excited to be playing for the Gulf Giants, and I want them to feel that way," he said.

Gulf Giants squad boast top international players like Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Carlos Braithwaite, as well as rising UAE star Aayan Afzal Khan and Sanchit Sharma.