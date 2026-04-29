Amid T20's noise, Babar Azam turns PSL into a classical symphony

At a time when teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has redefined T20 batting with an astonishing strike rate in the Indian Premier League (IPL), across the border in Pakistan, a veteran batter has rediscovered his mojo, while proving that the art of pacing an innings still has a place in the modern game.

This season, Babar Azam has turned the Pakistan Super League (PSL) into his personal gallery of sublime shot-making.

There is never a hint of brute force, just pure elegance, timing and balance, finding the gaps with surgical precision.

Such is the class of his batting that it’s hard to imagine that this is the same man who was dropped for Pakistan’s last game in the 2026 T20 World Cup due to poor form.

Asked to bat at number four and play big shots from the word go in the World Cup, Babar looked like the classical vocalist forced to hit the raw, high notes at a rock festival.

This was never his style. From the time he started playing in the dusty lanes of Lahore as a young kid, the sound of his bat caressing the ball always felt musical — like a soulful singer’s intoxicating vocals that float through the air.

That element of mystique is back in his game after Peshawar Zalmi have made the tactical move of playing him as an opener.

Now back in the top order, the 31-year-old has found his groove, leading the top-scorers' list in the PSL 2026 with 588 runs from 10 matches (average 84) with a highly impressive strike rate of 146.26.

On Tuesday, his second hundred of the season —a majestic 59-ball 103 (12 fours, four sixes) — helped Peshawar outclass Islamabad United in the Qualifier 1 to book their place in the final.

Peshawar made 221 for seven on the back of Babar’s brilliance before restricting Islamabad to 151 all out for an emphatic 70-run victory.

“This was a masterclass from Babar Azam — it’s not about the hundred, but the way he scored that hundred. Everything associated with Babar was on display — class, technique, game awareness and even the sixes,” said Ramiz Raja on his YouTube channel.

The former Pakistan captain also emphasised the importance of never forcing a touch player to turn into a violent six-hitting machine.

“Players like Babar, their game is based on class, grace, security and consistency. I know the T20 game now is all about power hitters and strike rate, so I am very happy that Babar has found the balance between strike rate and consistency. It’s the perfect marriage,” Ramiz said.

“And this was the perfect innings for him. After a long time, he has played an innings of such class. There was a sense of calm and quiet authority at the start, then great acceleration to hit those big the shots exactly where he wanted to. He was a man in complete command.”

Babar has certainly turned back the clock after a drought of big scores across formats. And his legions of fans will hope that the PSL season is the spark he needs to reignite his quest for batting greatness.