Amid IPL-PSL debate, how an Australian can help Pakistan's future stars

Barely a few days after Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi predicted that the Pakistan Super League would soon become the biggest T20 league in the world, South African cricketer Rilee Rossouw caused a stir by comparing the PSL to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

While praising the PSL’s compact format, Rossouw, who is playing for the Quetta Gladiators, said the IPL feels more like a movie compared to the competitive nature of cricket in the Pakistan league.

“Both leagues have their pros and cons. IPL is a very long tournament, and PSL is a much more compact tournament where the competition is a lot more fierce,” the middle-order batter said.

“IPL obviously has the whole Bollywood backing it, so it's a lot more of a movie than actual cricket.”

Rossouw’s comments have made headlines in India, where top international cricketers are in action at packed stadiums across the country.

Teams owned by billionaires and Bollywood stars have made the IPL the biggest money-spinner in the world.

The IPL, contrary to Rossouw’s comments, also produces quality cricket, offering a great platform for young and uncapped cricketers to test their skills against marquee names.

Without the IPL, the incredible talent of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the Rajasthan Royals’ 15-year-old opener, would not have found a global audience.

The experts also credit the IPL for the dominance in T20 international cricket of the Indian team which won back-to-back World Cup titles in 2024 and 2026.

The PSL, on the other hand, lacks the glamour of the IPL. The tournament nevertheless produces good cricket with talented Pakistani youngsters regularly producing impressive performances.

It may not be able to match the sheer size and the financial muscle of the IPL, but the cricket is good and teams are backed by very passionate fanbases.

This season, however, fans have no access to the matches as the PSL is being played in front of empty stands — a decision taken by the cricket board as a measure to deal with the fuel crisis amid the war in the Middle East.

But overseas cricketers have enjoyed the experience of playing in a country with a rich history of producing great players.

Australian batting legend Steve Smith, who is making his PSL debut this season, is bowled over by the charm of the tournament.

“This is my first time experiencing the PSL. So far, it's been fabulous. We've played some obviously really good cricket so far,” said Smith, who has played six matches for Multan Sultans so far this season.

“It's nice to come here to Pakistan and enjoy a great couple of first weeks. And I'm looking forward to the rest of the tournament over the next couple of weeks as well.”

Jacob Oram, a former New Zealand batsman who is now the assistant coach of Islamabad United, is also enjoying his PSL experience.

“This is my first coaching experience in the PSL, and I’m really enjoying it. The Islamabad United setup, from the staff to the players, has been very welcoming,” Oram said.

“I would have loved to see crowds here for the atmosphere, but I understand the situation. Everything else is very well managed and well looked after. Overall, it’s been a great experience so far, and we’re very happy to be here.”

The PSL still has a long way to go before it can truly compete with the IPL, but it’s a tournament that brings the best out of Pakistan as a cricket nation.

It's that Pakistani cricket appeal that has attracted top players such as David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Devon Conway.

For Smith, every T20 assignment matters as he eyes a return to the Australian team for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, where cricket will make its long-awaited Olympic return.

In his own words, every match is an opportunity for him to improve as a T20 batter.

“My big motivation is actually the Olympics. So I want to get stronger and hit the ball further,” Smith opened up about how he is trying to change his batting style at the fag end of his career.

That quest for T20 perfection from one of the greatest batters ever to have played Test cricket may now help Multan Sultans’ bid for a second PSL title this season.

There may not be any fans in the stadiums, but a veteran Australian cricketer’s hunger and humility would certainly inspire young Pakistani players in the PSL.

One such youngster is Sameer Minhas, who overshadowed Indian teen sensation Sooryavanshi in the final of the 2025 Asia Cup with a match-winning 172 off 113 balls for Pakistan.

The 19-year-old is now playing for three-time champions Islamabad United in the PSL.

The onus is now on Minhas and other Pakistani youngsters to make the most of what an iconic figure like Smith has to offer on and off the field.