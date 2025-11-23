Ajman Titans outplay Royal Champs in Abu Dhabi T10

A comprehensive effort with the bat ensured the Ajman Titans eased to a seven-wicket win over the Royal Champs at the ongoing 2025 Abu Dhabi T10.

Meanwhile, Quetta Qavalry (100/7) beat Aspin Stallions (92/8) by eight runs in the second match of the day at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Rilee Rossouw (37 off 20) played a key role in the Titans' chase, helping the team hunt down a 110-run target in just 8.2 overs to register their second consecutive victory after two early losses, while the Champs slipped to a fourth straight defeat in the competition.

Earlier, Wasim Akram’s exceptional spell of 2/7 from two overs was the standout effort with the ball for the Titans.

Aneurin Donald (16 off 5) gave the Titans’ chase a flying start, thumping two fours and a six in the opening over before falling to Daniel Sams. The momentum never dipped, as Alex Hales (21 off 10) and Rilee Rossouw kept the chase in overdrive.

Hales cracked three fours and a six before Chris Jordan struck in the fifth over, while Rossouw top-scored with four fours and two sixes before Rishi Dhawan sent him at 78/3.

From there, Moeen Ali (29* off 10) finished the job in style. The all-rounder cleared the ropes twice and squeezed three boundaries to seal the victory.

In the first innings, despite losing Aaron Jones to Wasim Akram in the first over, Jason Roy (42 off 25) and Brandon McMullen (43 off 26) powered the Royal Champs with an 80-run stand that set a strong platform. Roy struck four fours and two sixes before Piyush Chawla broke the partnership in the seventh over.

Akram returned to remove Quentin Sampson (2 off 5) for his second wicket of the night, but Chris Jordan (13 off 5) provided a late spark with a six and a four in the final over. Chris Green hit back immediately, dismissing both Jordan and McMullen to hold the Champs at 109/5.