Ajaz stars as New Zealand beat India 3-0 in historic Test sweep

New Zealand's Ish Sodhi (left), Ajaz Patel (centre) and Rachin Ravindra (second right) celebrate after their team's win against India at the end of their third and final Test cricket match in the Wankhede Stadium of Mumbai on Sunday. — AFP

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel took six wickets as his side sealed a historic 3-0 Test sweep in India with a thrilling 25-run win in the third Test on Sunday.

Chasing 147 for victory, India were bowled out for 121 in 29.1 overs on day three, after Rishabh Pant hit a valiant 64 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Ajaz roared in delight as he bowled Washington Sundar to take the final wicket and the Black Caps celebrated a first Test series win on Indian soil in style.

It was the first time India had been swept in a Test series at home since South Africa's 2-0 win in 1999-2000 and the first time they were beaten 3-0 at home.

"This will be a very low point in my career, having lost three games at home," India skipper Rohit Sharma told reporters.

"I fully take responsibility for that. As a leader, I have not been at the best of my abilities right from the start of the series.

"With the bat as well, I have not been good enough."

New Zealand did the unthinkable under new captain Tom Latham, and in the absence of senior batsman Kane Williamson, who was recovering from a groin injury back home.

The Black Caps turned around their fortunes from a 2-0 whitewash in Sri Lanka, and made India suffer their first Test series loss at home in 12 years.

"Very ecstatic," said Latham. "Looking back at the start of the series, to now be in this position, the boys have done a fantastic job over the last three Test matches."

Mumbai-born New Zealander Ajaz ended with a match-haul of 11 wickets at a venue where he created history by claiming all 10 wickets in a Test innings in 2021.

In a tricky chase on a turning pitch, New Zealand reduced India to 29-5, before the left-hander Pant made counter-attacked with his half-century.

Ajaz, after lunch, had Pant caught by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, a decision denied by the on-field umpire but successfully reviewed by New Zealand. An unconvinced Pant trudged back.

"If we say something, it will not go down well. If the decision is not conclusive then the decision has to stand with what the on-field umpire calls," said Rohit.

"I don't know how that decision was overturned." Glenn Phillips then got two in two balls and Ajaz wrapped up the innings to be named player of the match. India bowled out New Zealand quickly for 174 in the first session, with Ravindra Jadeja taking five wickets on a turning wicket for 10 in the match. But the New Zealand bowlers led by Ajaz ripped into India's top order. Fast bowler Matt Henry dismissed Rohit Sharma in the third over, getting the captain to mis-hit to Phillips at midwicket for 11. He extended his poor run with the bat in the series with scores of 2, 52, 0, 8 and 18 in his previous five innings. Ajaz bowled Shubman Gill and then had Virat Kohli, on one, caught by Daryl Mitchell at slip to silence the home crowd. Kohli has also struggled in the series, with just one half-century and four single-digit scores in the series. Pant put on 42 runs for the sixth wicket to revive the chase, but Ajaz struck again to remove Jadeja for six.

Will Young's 71 and 51 in the two New Zealand innings proved key and he was named player of the series for amassing 244 runs.