Agha hits stunning ton as Pakistan win thriller against Lanka

Salman Agha hit a brilliant century as Pakistan clinched a thrilling six-run win over Sri Lanka in the first match of the three-game ODI series in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Riding on Agha's magnificent 105 not out off 87 balls, Pakistan made 299 for five in 50 overs.

Agha was well-supported by Hussain Talat who made 63.

In reply, bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who earlier took three wickets with his leg-spin, put up a valiant fight with the bat, scoring 59 off 52 balls despite Sri Lanka losing wickets regularly at the other end.

But Hasaranga's heroics were not enough as Pakistan restricted the Lankans to 293 for nine.

Pace bowler Haris Rauf took four wickets for the home team.