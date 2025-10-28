After Pakistan controversy, Suryakumar faces big test in Australia T20s

Suryakumar Yadav never hesitated to stoke the fires of a bitter conflict between India and Pakistan with a few controversial statements as tensions spilled into the cricket stadium at the Asia Cup last month.

With a team teeming with talent under his command, Yadav marked his first multi-team tournament as captain with a glorious triumph — albeit without the trophy as the world witnessed highly controversial scenes following India’s win over Pakistan in the final.

But amid the euphoria over India’s unbeaten run in that tournament, and their three back-to-back wins over Pakistan, what was conveniently forgotten by fans and pundits alike was Yadav’s woeful batting form.

For a batter famous for his versatile shot-making in the T20 format, Yadav finished the tournament with just 72 runs from seven matches at an average of 18. But India’s all-round superiority in the tournament papered over the cracks.

Now, as the Men in Blue begin their five-match T20 series against Australia in Canberra on Wednesday (12:15 pm UAE Time), all eyes will be fixed on Yadav.

Can the 35-year-old regain the form that made him the most dangerous batter in T20 Internationals?

While India outclassed every opponent in the Asia Cup, facing Australia is a different ballgame ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

The Indian captain will be under incredible pressure if the team stumble in the first two matches and his poor form continues.

India’s cricket critics who ignored his poor form with the bat in the Asia Cup will be out in force, posing serious questions about the captain’s place in the team.

Yadav had an outstanding IPL 2025 where he scored 717 runs for the Mumbai Indians (average 65.18 and strike rate 167.91). But his wretched form in T20 Internationals — no half-century in his last 14 innings — has become a big headache for the coaching staff.

Calming the butterflies in the stomach will be the key when he walks out to bat against the formidable Australian team on Wednesday.

But Yadav brushed off concerns about his batting at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“I have had a good few sessions back home, good two to three sessions here, so I am in a good space,” he said.

“Runs will come eventually, but I think working hard towards the team goal, it's more important what the team wants from you in different situations, and I take it one game at a time. If it starts, then I think it will be a good thing.”

The Indian team management will hope the explosive right-hander rediscovers his magic as the world’s top two-ranked teams lock horns Down Under.