Afghanistan to host T20 match to raise funds for deadly earthquake victims

The game will feature all players from the national team participating in the regional List A tournament

Published: Tue 2 Sept 2025, 8:10 PM

Dubai cracks down on hidden food delivery fees: New rules for clear online pricing

Indian rupee hits record low triggering remittance surge from UAE, GCC expats

Onam in Dubai: From Palestine to Philippines, how 18 cultures celebrated Kerala festival

The ACB will be hosting a charity cricket match to support victims of the deadly earthquake that claimed over 1,400 lives on Sunday, August 31, it announced on Tuesday, September 2.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board will be organising a T20 match to express solidarity with those affected by the recent earthquake in Kunar Province.

The match is set to take place in Khost Province on Friday, September 5, from 2.30pm onwards at the Rahmat Wali Masroor Cricket Ground. The game will feature all players from the national team participating in the regional List A tournament.

The Afghan Red Crescent Society noted that at least 3,251 people have been injured and more than 8,000 houses have been destroyed in the disaster.

Every ticket purchased will be completely donated towards supporting the earthquake victims in Kunar, the board announced. There will also be live coverage of the match, which will be provided free of charge.

"We cordially invite all cricket fans, wealthy citizens, traders, businessmen and the community to attend this charitable event, where your ticket purchases and donations can make a significant difference for those in need," it said in a statement.

On Monday, there was an emotional moment before the start of UAE-Afghanistan T20I Tri-Series match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium as players from both teams observed a minute of silence for all those killed in the deadly earthquake that struck the region.

Rescuers in Afghanistan are still trying to reach isolated villages in the eastern region of Kunar province, the epicentre of the powerful earthquake that hit the country on Sunday.

Rescue operations were carried out in four villages in Kunar on Monday after the quake struck and efforts will now be focused on reaching more remote mountain areas, said Ehsanullah Ehsan, the provincial head of disaster management.