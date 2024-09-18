E-Paper

Afghanistan outplay South Africa in Sharjah's 250th one-day international match

It was a sweet taste of victory for Afghanistan at the Sharjah stadium which hosted its 250th ODI match, a world record

By Reuters

Afghanistan players celebrate a wicket during the match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. — X
Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 10:01 PM

Afghanistan earned their maiden one-day international victory over South Africa as they romped to a comfortable six-wicket triumph in the first of the three match series at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

It was a sweet taste of victory for Afghanistan at the Sharjah stadium which hosted its 250th ODI match, a world record.


South Africa were bundled out for 106 in 33.3 overs, having slumped to 36-7 in the 10th over, leaving Afghanistan with a modest target which they easily reached in 26 overs.

Gulbadin Naib (34) and Azmatullah Omarzai (25) were not out at the end as they steered Afghanistan home in an unbeaten 47-run partnership.

Fazalhaq Farooqi took 4-35 for the victors as they skittled the South African top order on a flat track in hot weather conditions.

Brief scores:

South Africa 106 in 33.3 overs (Wiaan Mulder 52; Fazalhaq Farooqi 4/35, Allah Ghazanfar 3/20) lost to Afghanistan 107/4 in 26 overs (Gulbadin Naib 34*; Bjorn Fortuin 2/22) by six wickets.


