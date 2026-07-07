Afghanistan cricketer Shapoor Zadran dies one day before his 39th birthday

A strapping left-arm quick with long hair, Zadran played 44 one-day internationals and 36 Twenty20 matches between 2009 and 2020

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 7 Jul 2026, 4:35 PM
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Former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran, who shaped the country's early rise in international cricket, died Tuesday after a prolonged illness, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said.

Zadran died a day before his 39th birthday at a hospital outside New Delhi where he had been treated for a rare immune-system disorder for the last few months.

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"With profound grief and deep sorrow, the Afghanistan Cricket Board mourns the passing of former Afghanistan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran," the ACB said in a statement.

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The board hailed him as "one of the foundation-laying figures of Afghanistan cricket" whose dedication and commitment helped propel the national team onto the international stage.

A strapping left-arm quick with long hair, Zadran played 44 one-day internationals and 36 Twenty20 matches between 2009 and 2020, representing Afghanistan during a period of rapid growth for the sport in the country.

Zadran also featured in four T20 World Cups between 2010 and 2016, taking nine wickets in as many matches.

"He was among the proud cricketers who stood at the heart of Afghanistan's early cricket journey and helped build the path that brought Afghan cricket to the international stage," the ACB said. Read the full post here:

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