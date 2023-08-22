Afghanistan all out for 59 as Pakistan win by 142 runs

Neymar has not played for Brazil since last year's World Cup as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained in February
Haris Rauf's sensational five-wicket spell (5/18) helped Pakistan thrash Afghanistan by 142 runs in the first match of the three-game ODI series in Hambantota on Tuesday.
Brief scores:
Pakistan 201 in 47.1 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 61, Shadab Khan 39, Iftikhar Ahmed 30; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3-33, Mohammad Nabi 2-34, Rashid Khan 2-42)
Afghanistan 59 all out in 19.2 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 18; Haris Rauf 5-18)
Result: Pakistan won by 142 runs
Toss: Pakistan
Series: Pakistan leads the three-match series 1-0
More to follow
Neymar has not played for Brazil since last year's World Cup as he recovers from an ankle injury sustained in February
Noah Lyles edged Kenya's in-form Commonwealth champion Ferdinand Omanyala in his heat of the blue riband event of track and field
Reds manager Jurgen Klopp considering an appeal over Mac Allister red card as Brighton go top of Premier League
The footballer is expected to make his debut at Al-Raed on Thursday
Sifan Hassan kicked off her audacious bid for a world treble by safely negotiating the opening round of the 1500m
The rivals met last year in the quarter-finals of the European Championship, with the Lionesses squeezing through 2-1 in extra time
'He's simply very, very smart,' the former Chelsea manager said of the former England captain's
The history-making tournament will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium which will transformed into a baseball field