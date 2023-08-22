UAE

Afghanistan all out for 59 as Pakistan win by 142 runs

Haris Rauf destroys Afghanistan with a sensational five-wicket spell

By Team KT

Published: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 7:42 PM

Haris Rauf's sensational five-wicket spell (5/18) helped Pakistan thrash Afghanistan by 142 runs in the first match of the three-game ODI series in Hambantota on Tuesday.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 201 in 47.1 overs (Imam-ul-Haq 61, Shadab Khan 39, Iftikhar Ahmed 30; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3-33, Mohammad Nabi 2-34, Rashid Khan 2-42)

Afghanistan 59 all out in 19.2 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 18; Haris Rauf 5-18)

Result: Pakistan won by 142 runs

Toss: Pakistan

Series: Pakistan leads the three-match series 1-0

More to follow


