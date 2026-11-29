Jason Holder, the lanky West Indies all-rounder who is captaining Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, was far from satisfied with his team’s narrow three-run win over Sharjah Warriorz in the high-scoring ILT20 thriller on Sunday.

But Holder acknowledges that in a tournament where games come thick and fast, no team can expect to play the perfect game every time they step onto the field.

On Sunday at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Knight Riders overcame a spirited fightback from the Warriorz to clinch the two points and move to third place in the points table of the six-team tournament.

Riding on a sparkling knock from Colin Munro (80 off 52 balls, 9 fours and 3 sixes), the Knight Riders made 213 for six in 20 overs.

Munro, 39, launched a stunning counterattack on the Warriorz bowling line-up after the Knights lost their first wicket — Andre Fletcher (4) — in the first over of the match.

Munro, the South Africa-born New Zealand batter, found great support from Finn Allen, who made a magnificent 28-ball 53 (7 fours, 2 sixes).

The two New Zealand players’ 91-run partnership off just 51 balls put the Warriorz under tremendous pressure.

Allen’s departure in the ninth over brought in UAE youngster Alishan Sharafu (23 off 10 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes), who wasted no time in stamping his authority.

After Sharafu’s cameo, Gulbadin Naib (21) and skipper Holder (18 not out off 6 balls) ensured a big total for the Knights.

In reply, the Warriorz put up a big fight, with brilliant knocks from Sikandar Raza (51 not out off 24 balls) and James Rew (57 not out off 28 balls) threatening to take the game away from the Knights — even as they battled a steep asking rate.

But needing 25 runs off the final over with seven wickets in hand, they fell short by three runs as Sri Lankan bowler Amshi de Silva held his nerve to earn the Knights a thrilling win.

“It was a tough game. Both sides probably didn't play their best cricket today. We probably didn't play our best cricket, but I think the most important result is that we got the win,” Holder said.

“But pretty happy with the way we batted. I thought the batters did an exceptional job to get us up to that total. At the halfway stage, obviously, it's still a really good wicket. I thought we could have bowled a little bit better. But having said that, the most important thing is that we got the two points. And we definitely have a lot to learn from this game. It's important we learn quickly because these games are coming thick and fast.”

Munro, who was named man-of-the-match, was pleased with how he played in his first match of the season.

"It wasn't easy up top. Adam Milne was swinging the ball and they bowled in good areas in the powerplay, but when they gave us width, we made hay while the sun shone,” he said.

“Finn batted beautifully and took the pressure off me, which let me do my thing through the middle, though I got out at the wrong time. I try to stay consistent whether I'm playing or not and add value to the group, and hopefully I did that tonight."

Brief scores

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat Sharjah Warriorz by 3 runs

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 213/6 in 20 overs (Colin Munro 80, Finn Allen 53, Gulbadin Naib 26*, Adam Milne 1 for 29, Paul Walter 1 for 30)

Sharjah Warriorz 210/3 in 20 overs (James Rew 57*, Sikandar Raza 51*, Tim Seifert 49, Jason Holder 2 for 45, Amshi de Silva 1 for 43)

Player of the match: Colin Munro