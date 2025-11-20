Abu Dhabi T10: Vista Riders defend 109 as Ashraf shuts out Royal Champs

The second encounter of the day at the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 saw the Vista Riders seal a 9-run win over the Royal Champs at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Vista Riders posted 109/7 thanks to impactful cameos from Ben McDermott (31 off 16) and Dwaine Pretorius (31 off 12), after an early wobble triggered by Haider Razzaq’s three-wicket burst.

McDermott stabilised the innings during a shaky middle phase, while Pretorius provided the late acceleration that proved crucial in a low-scoring contest.

In reply, the Royal Champs looked on course during a blistering 50-run stand between Jason Roy and Brandon McMullen, who took them to 67/3 inside six overs.

But the game turned sharply as Sharafuddin Ashraf and Andrew Tye claimed three wickets each, breaking the chase open. With 17 needed off the final over, Ashraf delivered a composed finish, conceding only seven to seal a nine-run win.