Wed, Nov 19, 2025

Abu Dhabi T10: Vista Riders defend 109 as Ashraf shuts out Royal Champs

McDermott stabilised the innings during a shaky middle phase, while Pretorius provided the late acceleration that proved crucial in a low-scoring contest

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 12:27 AM

UAE clarifies gold import rules amid Sudan reports

India expands visa-on-arrival for UAE nationals to 9 international airports

Former UAE FNC member Osama Ahmed Al Shaafar passes away; Sheikh Hamdan offers condolences

The second encounter of the day at the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 saw the Vista Riders seal a 9-run win over the Royal Champs at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Vista Riders posted 109/7 thanks to impactful cameos from Ben McDermott (31 off 16) and Dwaine Pretorius (31 off 12), after an early wobble triggered by Haider Razzaq’s three-wicket burst.

McDermott stabilised the innings during a shaky middle phase, while Pretorius provided the late acceleration that proved crucial in a low-scoring contest.

Flydubai to introduce new premium economy class, says CEO

Dubai flights: Emirates 'happy' to add more seats to Indian cities, says CEO

Brussels Airport cancels all departing flights on November 26 due to strike

Dubai: Gold recovers some losses as 22K trades above Dh450 per gram

Gulf cybersecurity spend to top Dh120 billion by 2030 

In reply, the Royal Champs looked on course during a blistering 50-run stand between Jason Roy and Brandon McMullen, who took them to 67/3 inside six overs.

But the game turned sharply as Sharafuddin Ashraf and Andrew Tye claimed three wickets each, breaking the chase open. With 17 needed off the final over, Ashraf delivered a composed finish, conceding only seven to seal a nine-run win.