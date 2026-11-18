The UAE Bulls beat the United Tigers by 28 runs in the 26th match of the ongoing 2026 Abu Dhabi T10, defending 98/6. This was the Bulls’ fourth win in nine matches.

The win lifts the Bulls to eight points from nine matches and fourth place on the points table, level with fifth placed Emirates Eagles, who have played a game fewer.

The Tigers remain second with 10 points from nine matches, behind the Arabian Aces on 12.

Brief scores

UAE Bulls beat United Tigers by 28 runs

UAE Bulls 98/6 in 10 overs (Khushdil Shah 26 not out, Sunil Narine 26, Shadab Khan 17; Faheem Ashraf 1/4, Azmatullah Omarzai 1/14)

United Tigers 70/8 in 10 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 23, Iftikhar Ahmed 13, Joe Clarke 13; Shadab Khan 3/7, Tahir Zaman 2/5, Mohammad Amir 2/29)