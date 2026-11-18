The Yas Lions beat the Emirates Eagles by eight wickets in the 27th match of the ongoing 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, chasing down 110 with eight balls to spare.

Batting first, Emirates Eagles made 109/4 in 10 overs as Alex Hales scored 36.

In reply, Yas Lions reached the target in just in 8.4 overs with James Vince making 47 and Andries Gous scoring 27.

Brief scores

Yas Lions beat Emirates Eagles by eight wickets

Emirates Eagles 109/4 in 10 overs (Alex Hales 36, Shimron Hetmyer 26, Kusal Perera 21 not out; David Willey 2/12, Awais Ahmad 1/7, Khuzaima Tanveer 1/9)

Yas Lions 110/2 in 8.4 overs (James Vince 47, Andries Gous 27, Tom Moores 18 not out; Trent Boult 1/20, Hilal Afghan 1/8)