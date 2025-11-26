Abu Dhabi T10: Rutherford revels in splendid performance for Stallions

Sherfane Rutherford announced his arrival in spectacular fashion on his season debut for Aspin Stallions in the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10, blasting an unbeaten 48 runs off just 18 balls to power his side to a 33-run victory over Deccan Gladiators at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Reflecting on his match-winning performance, Rutherford emphasised the responsibility experienced players carry in crucial moments.

“I think it’s important for us as players with experience to put our hands up when it’s needed the most. These are the times you live for, these are the moments you train for when it matters the most, and your team needs you. I’m very happy to contribute and hopefully this gives us the momentum we want going forward.”

The 28-year-old Guyanese’s explosive innings, featuring seven fours and two sixes, steered the Stallions to their second victory of the campaign, moving them to four points from five games and keeping their playoff hopes firmly alive. Head coach Lalchand Rajput highlighted the significance of Rutherford’s impact. “Everybody knows Sherfane got a century last time as well and his explosive batting is always important for the team. We have been bowling well, but we are not crossing the line in our batting, and with Sherfane coming in, I think that makes a lot of difference.”

Rajput, who also serves as head coach of the UAE national team, spoke about the unique challenges of the T10 format. “You have to change according to the format. This is cricket’s fastest format, so the mindset has to be very quick and decision making has to be quick.”