Abu Dhabi T10: Qavalry clinch thriller against Gladiators, Bulls beat Royal Champs

In a clash of unbeaten teams, the Quetta Qavalry edged the Deccan Gladiators by one run in a gripping finish at the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10.

Meanwhile, Ajman Titans (119/4) beat Northern Warriors (118/7) by six wickets and the UAE Bulls (124/6) defeated Royal Champs (120/5) by four runs in the other two matches of the day at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The top-of-the-table showdown lived up to its billing, producing a tense final over in which the Gladiators’ chase fell agonisingly short despite Marcus Stoinis’ late hitting.

In the first innings, Qavalry posted 112/3 thanks to Evin Lewis (20 off 9), Liam Livingstone (20 not out off 12) and a blazing Khawaja Nafay (39 not out off 14). Tight spells from Noor Ahmad (1/9) and Jordan Thompson (0/12) kept the innings in check, but the unbeaten pair ensured a competitive total that ultimately made the difference in a match of razor-thin margins.

Chasing 113, Deccan were rattled early when Nicholas Pooran fell in the first over, but Tom Kohler-Cadmore (15 off 9) and David Wiese (32 off 15) rebuilt steadily before Qavalry’s bowlers struck back through Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Jawadullah and Khawaja Nafay.

Marcus Stoinis (39 not out off 19) then kept the Gladiators alive with clean, powerful striking, but Khuzaima Tanveer delivered a brilliant penultimate over, conceding only three and pushing the equation to 22 off 6.

In the final over, Stoinis launched an assault, dragging the equation down but Abbas Afridi kept his nerve, firing a full delivery that Stoinis could not put away, handing Quetta a memorable victory.