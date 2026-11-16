Abu Dhabi T10: Hetmyer helps Emirates Eagles beat Royal Desert Champions
Batting first, the Champions made 110/4 in 10 overs with Nicholas Pooran scoring a fine 50. In reply, Emirates Eagles reached home in just 8.2 overs on Monday
- PUBLISHED: Mon 16 Nov 2026, 10:58 PM
The Emirates Eagles beat the Royal Desert Champions by eight wickets with 10 balls to spare in the 23rd match of the ongoing 2026 Abu Dhabi T10.
Batting first, the Champions made 110/4 in 10 overs with Nicholas Pooran scoring a fine 50.
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In reply, Emirates Eagles reached home in just 8.2 overs as Shimron Hetmyer scored a magnificent 59 not out with Kyle Mayers 34 scoring 34.
Brief scores
Emirates Eagles beat Royal Desert Champions by 8 wickets
Royal Desert Champions 110/4 in 10 overs (Nicholas Pooran 50, Brandon King 29, Sherfane Rutherford 17; Trent Boult 1/11, Haider Razzaq 1/11)
Emirates Eagles 111/2 in 8.2 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 59 not out, Kyle Mayers 34, Rovman Powell 11 not out; Naseem Shah 1/19, Sherfane Rutherford 1/13)