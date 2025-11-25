Abu Dhabi T10: Chawla shines as Ajman Titans beat Vista Riders

The Ajman Titans surged into second place on the Abu Dhabi T10 table after a dominant 34-run win against the Vista Riders at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, displacing their opponents who previously held that spot.

After a blistering 19 runs in the first over, the Titans were pegged back by Andrew Tye’s incisive two-wicket spell that swung the momentum. However, key contributions from Alex Hales (35 off 21) and Dan Lawrence (22 off 13) helped the Titans post a competitive 105/7.

Chasing 106, the Riders began positively with Unmukt Chand smashing three consecutive fours off Wasim Akram.

Yet, the Titans swiftly regained control as Akif Javed removed captain Faf du Plessis in the second over. Piyush Chawla’s leg-spin wreaked havoc, claiming three crucial wickets including the positive looking Chand and finishing with tidy figures of 3/11 making him the player of the match.

Tight bowling in the middle overs made the Riders manage only 71/7, marking the lowest total of the season so far.