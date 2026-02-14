Will Abhishek Sharma play India-Pakistan match? Suryakumar responds

He was ruled out of India's match against Namibia following hospitalisation due to a stomach infection

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 14 Feb 2026, 7:21 PM
At the pre-match press conference on Saturday, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Abhishek Sharma will play tomorrow.

During Saturday's pre-match press conference, Agha expressed that Pakistan hoped to compete against India's strongest lineup and wished for Abhishek's swift recovery.

"I really hope - we all know he is a good player, and I really hope he plays tomorrow because we want to play against the best team they have, and I really hope he is recovering well and can play tomorrow," Agha said.

When journalists questioned Suryakumar about this remark, he responded cheekily: "If the (Pakistan cricket team's captain) wants him to play, will play him (Abhishek Sharma) tomorrow."

The top batter was seen practicing in the nets on February 14 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Take a look:

Abhishek's tournament began poorly, dismissed for a golden duck against the US. He was subsequently ruled out of India's match against Namibia following hospitalisation due to a stomach infection.

