Former South African batsman AB de Villiers has alleged Australia engaged in ball-tampering from the first match of their 2018 "Sandpapergate" tour of South Africa.

De Villiers alleged in a post on his YouTube channel that the ball-tampering, which culminated in Cameron Bancroft being caught using sandpaper in the third Test in Cape Town, actually began in the first Test in Durban.

He also said the Australian bowlers, who have denied any involvement, must have known what was going on.

A fierce debate about the eight-year-old events was triggered in Australia this month when Usman Khawaja claimed the whole team knew about the plot to alter the flight of the ball.

Bancroft, who was banned along with captain Steve Smith and David Warner after the incident, said in a recent article that sandpaper was first used in the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

But De Villiers said: "It started in Durban, by the way, not in PE. I'm very happy for people to quote me on that.

"I see everyone is sort of admitting that in Port Elizabeth it also happened. I can very much tell you Durban was no different, in the first Test. Go look at the footage. Absolutely no doubt in my mind."

He added: "We lost that first Test match in Durban with the ball reversing at a very, very interesting time. Way too early for anyone to reverse a ball at Kingsmead. Trust me, I've played a lot of cricket there."

De Villiers added: "So whatever they did there, whether it was sandpaper or (a) nail, I don't care. The fact of the matter is they were caught and everyone knew. Just stand up and say 'we were wrong'. A lot is at stake now because they lied.

"The bowlers in particular knew because the ball doesn't just reverse. It's not your first Test match for Australia. So just stand up and say, 'guys, we were wrong'."

De Villiers was a central figure in a bad-tempered series. He was run out in Durban and Australian bowler Nathan Lyon appeared to drop the ball on him -- one of several incidents that inflamed tensions during the series.

The then South African captain Faf du Plessis revealed in his autobiography that he had persuaded the normally mild-mannered De Villiers to lead an aggressive response in the second Test to what Du Plessis saw as bullying tactics by Australia.

"I spoke to AB and said that the only way we were going to win the series was if he was willing to lead the fight against the Aussies with me. 'You and I will fight fire with fire. The rest of the team will follow, but only if the two of us lead the charge'."

Du Plessis wrote that his former schoolmate took up the challenge, not only by aggressively "sledging" Smith but by scoring an outstanding century, which helped South Africa win the match and go on to win the series.

Cricket Australia on Saturday threw its "unanimous support" behind Pat Cummins to remain the current Test captain, rejecting any suggestion his integrity had been compromised by the lingering "Sandpapergate" scandal.

Cummins has been under huge pressure since Khawaja claimed the whole team knew about the ball-tampering plot but he strenuously denied being aware of what was going on in a press conference last week.