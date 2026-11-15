'A very special feeling': India U19 team celebrate Asia Cup win

Reflecting on the team's celebrations after the victory, Baghel said the players' on the field came after actions from the opposition during the previous encounter

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 15 Nov 2026, 3:41 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

India U19 cricketer Rajat Baghel described the team's one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup final as a special moment, saying the win served as a comeback after their earlier defeat to Pakistan during the tournament.

Pakistan opted to bat first, putting 337/9 on the board with a century from Usman Khan (107 in 111 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) and fifties from Abdul Qadir (80 in 54 balls, with three fours and eight sixes) and Farhan Yousaf (63 in 60 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes).

Recommended For You

UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector

UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector

US shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones launched towards Bahrain: Statement

US shot down two Iranian one-way attack drones launched towards Bahrain: Statement

Microsoft outage for 10 hours disrupts Outlook, Teams for thousands; businesses impacted

Microsoft outage for 10 hours disrupts Outlook, Teams for thousands; businesses impacted

Lulu Group says will not withdraw defamation cases despite public apology

Lulu Group says will not withdraw defamation cases despite public apology

Up to Dh750,000 in fines: UAE lists violations by non-Muslim places of worship

Up to Dh750,000 in fines: UAE lists violations by non-Muslim places of worship

 

India started off well, with skipper Lakshya Raichandani (80 in 101 balls, with five fours) and Sehwag (58 in 61 balls, with nine fours) putting a 95-run opening stand.

However, they soon collapsed to 252/8. A crucial partnership of 67-runs came from Manal Chauhan (47 in 32 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Mohit Ulva.

After Manal's dismissal, Mohit (49 not out in 26 balls, with five fours and three sixes) took India to a win, with Chigurupati Venkata (11 not out) playing a crucial supporting hand.

It was a sweet revenge for India after losing their previous game with Pakistan in the tournament.

"It was a very special feeling. When we lost earlier on Diwali, our Diwali was ruined, so this was a good comeback. It was the final match, so we just had to win. Our team believed in every single player that we could do it until the very last ball," Baghel said.

Reflecting on the team's celebrations after the victory, Baghel said the players were satisfied with the result and enjoyed the moment, adding that their response on the field came after actions from the opposition during the previous encounter.

"There was a lot of satisfaction, and we enjoyed it very much because they were doing a lot on the field, so we gave them a fitting reply," he said.

Baghel also dedicated the team's triumph to the support staff, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and everyone involved in running domestic cricket in the country.

"We dedicate this win to all our support staff, the BCCI, and everyone running domestic cricket in India," he said.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE announces 2-day National Day break for private sector employees

2

Trump to discuss Iran in trilateral meet with Xi and Putin: US official

3

UAE verifies identities of Fujairah traffic accident victims; 10 Emiratis, 4 Indians dead

4

UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector

5

Up to Dh750,000 in fines: UAE lists violations by non-Muslim places of worship