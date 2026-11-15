'A very special feeling': India U19 team celebrate Asia Cup win

India U19 cricketer Rajat Baghel described the team's one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup final as a special moment, saying the win served as a comeback after their earlier defeat to Pakistan during the tournament.

Pakistan opted to bat first, putting 337/9 on the board with a century from Usman Khan (107 in 111 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) and fifties from Abdul Qadir (80 in 54 balls, with three fours and eight sixes) and Farhan Yousaf (63 in 60 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes).

India started off well, with skipper Lakshya Raichandani (80 in 101 balls, with five fours) and Sehwag (58 in 61 balls, with nine fours) putting a 95-run opening stand.

However, they soon collapsed to 252/8. A crucial partnership of 67-runs came from Manal Chauhan (47 in 32 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Mohit Ulva.

After Manal's dismissal, Mohit (49 not out in 26 balls, with five fours and three sixes) took India to a win, with Chigurupati Venkata (11 not out) playing a crucial supporting hand.

It was a sweet revenge for India after losing their previous game with Pakistan in the tournament.

"It was a very special feeling. When we lost earlier on Diwali, our Diwali was ruined, so this was a good comeback. It was the final match, so we just had to win. Our team believed in every single player that we could do it until the very last ball," Baghel said.

Reflecting on the team's celebrations after the victory, Baghel said the players were satisfied with the result and enjoyed the moment, adding that their response on the field came after actions from the opposition during the previous encounter.

"There was a lot of satisfaction, and we enjoyed it very much because they were doing a lot on the field, so we gave them a fitting reply," he said.

Baghel also dedicated the team's triumph to the support staff, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and everyone involved in running domestic cricket in the country.

"We dedicate this win to all our support staff, the BCCI, and everyone running domestic cricket in India," he said.