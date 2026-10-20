‘A great honour’: Kerala-born Rizwan joins Gulf Giants coaching staff in ILT20

Former UAE captain CP Rizwan was delighted after being appointed the assistant batting coach of the Gulf Giants for the fifth edition of the ILT20 League.

Rizwan, who led the UAE in the 2022 T20 World Cup, will work with batting coach Michael Klinger, head coach Simon Helmot and the rest of the coaching staff in the new season of the UAE’s IPL-style T20 league.

Now having retired from the sport, Rizwan continues to contribute to the sport as a coach.

“It’s a great honour to be part of the Gulf Giants’ coaching staff at a premier event like the ILT20. Considering that I played international cricket for an ICC Associate Member, the UAE, rather than a Full Member, this is a really proud moment in my cricket journey,” Rizwan told the Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old was part of the Gulf Giants team that won the inaugural edition of the ILT20 League in 2023.

“The Gulf Giants have been an important part of my cricketing journey, first as a player and now as a coach,” the Kerala-born player said.

“Winning the inaugural DP World ILT20 title in 2023 and then leading the development team to a championship has made this association even more special. I thank Adani Sportsline (team owners) and the Giants for this opportunity and look forward to working with Simon, Michael and the rest of the staff as we prepare for the season.”

Rizwan, who played 42 ODIs and 18 T20Is, made headlines in 2021 with a magnificent match-winning hundred against Ireland, a Test-playing team, in the 50-over format.

Head coach Helmot said Rizwan would add value to the Gulf Giants’ dressing room, featuring stars like Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

“CP (Rizwan) knows the team well and brings valuable international experience and a sound understanding of UAE cricket,” he said.

“Having played for the Giants and worked with the development side, he understands our ambitions. He will be a valuable addition to the coaching group as we prepare for the new season.”

The fifth edition of the ILT20 League will get underway on November 21, with the final scheduled for December 20.

While Gulf Giants won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023, MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals claimed the titles in the next two seasons.

Desert Vipers will enter the new season as the defending champions.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors have yet to win the trophy.

It’s going to be another exciting season of ILT20 this year, as top stars such as Finn Allen, David Miller, Babar Azam, Heinrich Klaasen, Naseem Shah, Sunil Narine, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan, Romario Shepherd and Sikandar Raza will be in action at three world-class venues — Dubai International Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium and the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.