Cricket World Cup 2023: 5 superfans from India and Pakistan

India and Pakistan will meet in a blockbuster game in Ahmedabad on Saturday

Photo: Reuters

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 8:28 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 8:30 PM

Any cricket match between India and Pakistan is massive. Fans from both countries, where cricket is the biggest sport, eat and breathe the game. The excitement increases manifolds when the two neighbours face each other in the World Cup.

India and Pakistan will meet again, this time in a World Cup game in Ahmedabad. Ahead of Saturday’s big clash, let's get to know five superfans who have backed their teams wholeheartedly over the years.

Chacha Mohammad Basheer

Many Pakistani fans have hit the headlines but Chacha Mohammad Basheer is the OG, isn't he? The 67-year-old man, dressed in a Pakistani jersey, is often seen holding aloft the flag of the Star and Crescent at stadiums, cheering for his home country. The Chicago-based cricket enthusiast is once again in India to support Pakistan.

Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary

Photo: AFP file

Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary is a Sachin Tendulkar fan like no other. For Sudhir, the little master is nothing short of a God, and he would attend almost all the games when Sachin was still playing. He painted himself in Tricolour with 10, the jersey number of Tendulkar, on his back and is still seen attending big games. Interestingly, Chacha Basheer and Sudhir share a cordial bond and often meet on the sidelines of and during the India-Pakistan games.

In 2023, when Australia and New Zealand were in India for a tri-series, Sudhir cycled for 1700 km to meet Tendulkar in Mumbai.

Momin Saqib

No discussion about India-Pakistan fans is complete without Momin Saqib, who went viral for his "maaro, mujhe maaro" meme post his team's defeat against their arch-rivals in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Since then, Momin, who is also an actor, has been seen at stadiums not just extending support to his country but also bringing fans from two nations together to share some moments and laughter together .

Muhammad Sarim Akhtar

Muhammad Sarim Akhtar, the face of the viral disappointment meme, is next on our list of superfans. Akhtar was watching the Pakistan-Australia clash at the 2019 Cricket World Cup and little did he know that he'd walk out of that stadium as the ultimate face of disappointment. The meme moment occurred when Pakistan’s Asif Ali dropped David Warner’s catch right in front of Akhtar, who exuded disappointment with both his hands on his waist. His reaction, picked up by broadcasters, immediately went viral, and the rest is history.

Ram Babu

An ardent fan of India’s World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ram Babu is a supporter who follows the Indian cricket team almost everywhere across the globe. A resident of the northern Indian city of Mohali, Ram Babu has the Indian tri-colour painted on his body with ‘Miss u Dhoni’ written on his chest.

ALSO READ: