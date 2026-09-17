30-ball hundred! Abhishek powers India to crushing Afghanistan win

The build-up to the India-Afghanistan T20I series was dominated by intense speculation over whether teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi deserved a place in the playing eleven ahead of Sanju Samson.

The team management eventually decided to continue with wicketkeeper-batter Samson, the unlikely hero of India’s triumphant T20 World Cup campaign early this year.

Samson repaid the faith with back-to-back half-centuries in the second

and third games, having failed to convert his start in the first game.

But it was Samson’s opening partner Abhishek Sharma who made Sooryavanshi’s non-selection almost irrelevant.

The 26-year-old scored a 32-ball 82 in the first game, which was followed

by a superb cameo — 19-ball 39 in the second match.

With India winning both matches to secure the series, Sharma saved his

best for the last.

The left-handed opener launched a stunning assault on the Afghan bowlers in the third and final T20I of the series at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday, with a magnificent 34-ball 108.

This was the second-fastest T20I hundred by an Indian batsman as he

reached the century mark in a mere 30 balls.

With 11 sixes and nine fours, Sharma was unstoppable, setting up India’s

thumping 127-run win to complete a 3-0 clean sweep.

Sharma and Samson’s 142-run opening partnership off just 59 balls was

the cornerstone of India’s imposing total of 221 for seven.

In reply, the Afghans could not cope with the scoreboard pressure as

India bowled them out for a paltry 94, with pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy and spinner Ravi Bishnoi taking three wickets each.

But it was Sharma who stole the limelight with his batting blitzkrieg.

Having scored his first 50 off 16 balls, Sharma continued to torment the

rival attack as he needed just 14 balls to reach the next 50 for his incredible hundred, which eclipsed Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball 100 against Sri Lanka in 2017.