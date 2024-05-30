2024 T20 World Cup: All you need to know

The ICC T20 World Cup trophy is displayed at Broward Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida. — AFP

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 7:02 PM

The 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup (June 1-29) is all set to get under way in the United States and West Indies on Saturday.

Defending champions England will aim to become the first team to win three titles in the showpiece event.

Overall, 20 teams will be battling for glory over the next few weeks.

Here's what you need to know:

DATES

* The ninth edition of the 20-overs showpiece event will run from June 1-29.

* It begins with hosts United States taking on Canada

TEAMS

The tournament will feature 20 teams, divided into four groups.

Group A: India, Pakistan, Canada, Ireland, United States (hosts)

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman.

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies (hosts), Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, Uganda

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal.

* Teams in each group will face each other once in a round robin format. A win is worth two points and a tie or no result is worth one point each.

* The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 8s, where they will be divided into two groups of four each, and play each other in a round robin format.

* The top two teams from each Super 8s group will progress to the semifinals.

VENUES

Games are being staged at nine stadiums, six in West Indies and three in the United States.

Stadiums in West Indies: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (Antigua & Barbuda), Kensington Oval (Barbados), Providence Stadium (Guyana), Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (St Lucia), Arnos Vale Stadium (St. Vincent & the Grenadines) and Brian Lara Cricket Academy (Trinidad & Tobago).

Stadiums in the United States: Central Broward Park (Florida), Nassau County International Cricket Stadium (New York), Grand Prairie Stadium (Texas).

The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, which has a capacity of 28,000, will host the final.

