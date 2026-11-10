14-year-old smashes 300 off 109 balls in UAE's U15 cricket tournament

In a breathtaking display of batting, Dubai youngster Lokesh Reddy hit a stunning triple century in the U15 Academy League 2026/2027 - Division A, a premier junior cricket tournament, on Saturday.

The 14-year-old opener made 300 off just 109 balls, with 28 fours and 23 sixes, to set up Desert Cubs Lions’ emphatic 353-run win over ASN Sports Academy in the under-15 event.

On the back of the left-handed batter's magnificent knock, Desert Cubs Lions made a mammoth 420/4 in 30 overs as ASN Sports Academy were bowled out for 67 in response.

But it was Reddy who earned plaudits for his epic triple century in a 30-overs-a-side game.

Such was his rhythm that six of his 23 sixes came in a single over.

“300 runs at any level is a unique feat. So when it comes in the 30-over format, it’s incredibly unique and special,” Presley Polonnowita, head coach and founder of the Desert Cubs Cricket Academy, told the Khaleej Times.

“A knock like this is extremely important for youngsters in the UAE who are aspiring to take up cricket. These are the performances that catch the attention of young children and inspire them to join cricket academies.”

One of the most promising young cricketers in the country, Reddy has what it takes to translate his potential into big performances consistently.

“For someone like Lokesh, who is already part of the ECB (Emirates Cricket Board) Under-16 camp, an innings of this magnitude will also provide a huge confidence boost for his future,” Polonnowita said.

“It is an excellent opportunity for selectors to identify and assess the talent of a young player who could become an important part of UAE cricket's junior and senior programmes. Performances like this could also open doors to international opportunities for him.”

A former Sri Lanka Under-19 player who played alongside Lankan legends Muttiah Muralitharan, Sanath Jayasuriya and Marvan Atapattu, Polonnowita hoped Reddy’s unique feat would inspire the UAE’s young cricketers to dream big.

“When children hear that someone has scored a century, or even a triple century, they start thinking: 'Why can't I do that too?' It creates awareness about cricket among the public and encourages young players to push themselves further,” the veteran coach said.

“If one youngster can score 300 runs, others will be motivated to try and achieve something similar, or even better.

“So, this is good for UAE cricket, good for the individual player and good for raising the profile of the game among the public. The Emirates Cricket Board National League is a good platform, and a triple century in a tournament like this is a remarkable achievement.”