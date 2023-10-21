Cricket World Cup 2023: We needed the win says Samarawickrama after Lanka get off the mark

Dutch skipper Scott Edwards feels the top order is yet to fire

Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama was declared Man of the Match. - AFP

By AFP Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 7:11 PM

Sadeera Samarawickrama hit an undefeated 91 as Sri Lanka brought the Netherlands crashing back down to World Cup reality on Saturday with a five-wicket victory which gave the 1996 champions their first win of the tournament.

The Dutch had stunned South Africa by 38 runs up in the chilly and wet Himalayas on Tuesday but struggled to contain Sri Lanka in the heat of Lucknow.

Chasing 263 to win, Samarawickrama hit seven boundaries in a patient 107-ball stay at the crease as Sri Lanka reached their target with 10 balls to spare.

After defeats to South Africa, Pakistan and Australia, the Sri Lankans have their first points on the board in the 10-nation World Cup.

“I'm really happy to finish the game. We needed a win” said Samarawickrama, who was named player of the match. “When I went in to bat, the wicket was not easy. The ball was spinning, and the fast bowlers were bowling on a good line and length. The plan was to bat deep.”

Dutch skipper Scott Edwards feels the top order is yet to fire.

“Our batting hasn't quite clicked yet. It's obviously great that Sybrand and Logan chipped in with 130 runs,” he said “Ideally, we would get more runs at the top.”

The Dutch Australia next on Wednesday while Sri Lanka play England a day later.

Brief scores:

Netherlands 262 (49.4 overs): Engelbrecht 70 (82), Van Beek 59 (75); Madushanka 4-49, Rajitha 4-50

Sri Lanka 263-5 (48.2 overs): Samarawickrama 91* (107), Nissanka 54 (52); Dutt 3-44

Sri Lanka won by five wickets