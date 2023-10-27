Cricket World Cup 2023: Taskin Ahmed blames batting-friendly wickets for Bangladesh's woes

After four losses in a row, the team have only an outside chance of qualifying for the semifinals

Pune: Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023.(PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI10_17_2023_000143B)

By PTI Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 2:30 PM

Taskin Ahmed lamented that Bangladesh have been let down by the batting-friendly conditions in the World Cup, as they have not able to make much of an impact affecting their team's performance.

Having endured four losses in a row, Bangladesh have an outside chance of qualifying for the semifinals.

The 'Tigers' need to secure big wins in all their remaining four matches and also have to pray that the other results go in their way.

“So far, I played in this World Cup and also I have been watching. It's nothing much for the bowlers. It's kind of batting friendly, all the grounds,” Taskin, who has just two wickets in three matches, told reporters on the eve of their clash against the Netherlands.

“On these batting-friendly wickets in India, the teams who have a long batting, they are getting benefitted. None of the subcontinent teams, barring India, are able to do well

“The teams who have been able to score big totals they are doing well and have more success rates,” he added, referring to especially to South Africa's campaign.

South Africa have posted one 400-plus total and thrice they have gone past the 300-mark in this World Cup.

Taskin, who has been struggling for both form and rhythm, said it's not about speed but skillset that would bring success in these conditions.

“It's not all about speed. Like we have seen there are express fast bowlers in the world, they're also struggling, leaking runs,” he said.

“So, in this kind of conditions, it's not all about speed. You need some variation skills and a game awareness. So, it's not all about speed. You need a lot of skills to do well in this kind of surfaces.”

Taskin, who sat out of contests against India and South Africa due to his recurring shoulder injury, is all set for a comeback against the Netherlands.

“I had this shoulder injury for two years now. There is a tear in my tendon, there is a bit of soreness and I'm managing with it. I played the Asia Cup with it. I'm now feeling much better,” he said.

Asked if can he give his 100 per cent even with a niggle, Taskin said: “As a player, I always want to play. My doctor in UK told me that there's no guarantee to get fit even after a surgery so it's the last option. Every pacer in the world has some sort of a niggle.”

Bangladesh, defending champions England and the Netherlands occupy the last three spots in the table with two points from five matches each.

Taskin remained hopeful that they still have a chance if they can win all their remaining four games.

“It's not finished yet. Still four more games to go. If we can win those four, anything can happen because there are some run rates issue and also like a lot of teams like England and Afghanistan beat England they lost against Sri Lanka,” he said.

