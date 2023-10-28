Cricket World Cup 2023: Once again Pakistan paid the price for surrendering the advantage

Cricket World Cup 2023: Kiwis will hope to rediscover winning momentum against the robust Aussies
Saturday’s big match should provide some answers to key questions about the two heavyweights
The Pakistan versus South Africa match turned out to be the closest, most competitive so far this tournament. But that will be of little solace to Pakistan for whom it was yet another sorry story of what might have been.
Pakistan’s bowlers were heroic in defending a modest score. At one stage, South Africa were 206-4 with Aiden Markram and David Miler in firm control and plenty of wickets and overs remaining to get the target of 271.
But if South Africa almost made a hash of it, what would you say for Pakistan who tumbled from 141-4, with Babar Azam having just scored his half century, to 270 all out?
On a pitch that had something in it for bowlers, Pakistan needed somewhere around 300 to put the opponents under severe pressure. Which they looked good to get.
But after Babar fell to a poor shot, his team fizzled out unceremoniously for 270. Not the first time this has happened. Against India, it might be remembered, Pakistan were 152-2 at one stage with Babar and Rizwan in command. After Babar fell at that score, Pakistan folded up for a paltry 190.
Babar’s inability to make full use of a good start cost the team dearly. Pakistan finished well short of expectations which eased the pressure on the South African batsmen, and ultimately allowed the Proteas to scrape through to a win that took them to the top of the points table.
What this match highlighted, though, was the vulnerability of the South Africans when batting second. Against Netherlands in one of the earlier matches, they suffered a massive setback. Chastened by that experience, they were more measured and circumspect in the run chase on Friday, Aiden Markram playing a terrific knock under pressure before the tail enders held their nerve to eke out a narrow victory.
Pakistan, on the other hand, lacked resilience. Neither Babar nor any other top order batsman had shown the responsibility, focus and grit to take the team to a 300-plus score.
ALSO READ
Surrendering advantage even when well placed, as seen in most of their matches, has been the team’s bane.
Usually considered a team that crumbles under duress, the South Africans showed deep resolve to win. Pakistan, on the other hand, choked.
