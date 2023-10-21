Cricket World Cup 2023: Buttler rues toss decision as England's title defence left hanging by a thread

The world champions have to win all five of their remaining group matches if they hope to qualify for the semi-finals

England's captain Jos Butler, left, shake hands with South Africa's counterpart Aiden Markram after he won the toss. - AFP

By Reuters Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 8:38 PM

England’s decision to bowl first against South Africa in stifling conditions in Mumbai was a self-inflicted wound as they slipped to a team record 229-run one-day international loss that leaves their World Cup semi-final hopes hanging by a thread.

The defending champions won the toss and selected to bowl, but toiled in the heat and humidity and allowed South Africa to amass 399 in their 50 overs.

"It’s incredibly disappointing, we came here with high hopes to play our best cricket and we were short of that and well beaten," England captain Jos Buttler said.

"Potentially we should have batted first with the heat. You always look back on the decisions you made. It was incredibly tough conditions, we saw that with the boys in the field."

England made a good start, removing South African opener Quinton de Kock with the second ball of the innings, but when tall seamer Reece Topley had to leave the field with an injured finger, the game changed.

"Throughout the first innings lots of things didn't go to plan," Buttler said. "We started nicely and then Reece picked up that injury. We then had the unknown of whether he was going to come back (and bowl), so we tried to fiddle a few overs in.

"I thought if we could have restricted them to 340-350, probably on this pitch it would have been a really good chase. They just got away from us at the end."

Player of the Match South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen. - PTI

South Africa stand-in captain Aiden Markram was full of praise for the A game that the eam brought to the stadium and said: "A fantastic all-round performance from us. A great way to bounce back from the defeat to the Netherlands. You couldn't have asked for bigger efforts and the skills on top of those efforts, too."

Player of the match, South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen added: "That hundred is up there with my best ever. The conditions were brutal.

"The defeat to the Netherlands was a tough loss but one defeat does not make a bad team. This was a fantastic performance."

In their reply England slipped to 68 for six as they tried to force the pace in the face of some disciplined South African bowling.

"We needed to get off to a good start, but the ball did a bit and we had a couple of (unfortunate) dismissals, caught down the leg side and caught at leg slip.

"When those things start happening you feel like the writing is on the wall," Buttler said.

England have now lost three of their opening four games of the tournament ahead of their next game against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

"It leaves us with no room for error, we probably have to win every game from here on in," Buttler said.

England coach Matthew Mott, told Sky Sports: "That was a hard night for us. The heat was more than we bargained for. We were actually in control of the powerplay early on but it just spiralled out of control after that.

"We were thoroughly outplayed and they engineered the conditions perfectly."

Brief scores

South Africa 399-7 (50 overs): Klaasen 109 (67), Jansen 75* (42)

England 170 (22 overs): Wood 43* (17), Atkinson 35 (21)

South Africa win by 229 runs