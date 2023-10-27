Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam rues missed opportunity to win thriller in Chennai

Pakistan skipper says the result was not in our hands after DRS reprieve denies them victory after Tabraiz Shamsi survives leg-before appeal

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam acknowledged that the whole team was disappointed after the loss to South African on Friday. - AFP

Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 11:29 PM

Babar Azam declared that the result was not in his hands after Pakistan missed the golden opportunity to deny South Africa in a World Cup cliffhanger at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Proteas held their nerve to win the last-wicket thriller that took them to the top of the table and left Pakistan needing a miracle to qualify for the semifinals.

"We did not finish well or start well,” said Azam. "We had a very close fight and fought very well.

“At this point, we had an opportunity to win the match but we missed it. It's very disappointing for all the players. We fought back but we were 10 to 15 runs short. Unfortunately, the result was not in our hands.

“We will try our best in our next three matches and put our best effort in every match so let's see where we stand after the three matches,” added the skipper.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said he was happy with the outcome, even if it was too close, but admitted that the team were struggling with ‘pressure chasing,’

"Nail-biting finish, if you're a South African fan, you're a little bit happier with the outcome,” said Bavuma.

"There's obviously been pressure with us chasing. We haven't done well to rectify that. We'll have conversations. It'll be easier to have those conversations now with the win."

Bavuma was referring to the sudden collapse as his tream to slipping to 250-8 after looking comfortable at one stage which nearly cost them the win.

He added that the problem of South Africa's own making and said that they would need to address their issues.

You sometimes need a little luck with the roll of the dice in tight games and that did not happen for Pakistan appeared to smell victory when Tabraiz Shamsi survived a giant leg-before appeal.

Ball tracking showed the delivery from Harris Rauf rapping Shamsi on his left pad and appeared to be skimming close to the leg stump. The third umpire referred the call to the onfield umpire who ruled in Shamsi’s favour.

The batsman’s contribution was just four runs but under the circumstances was gold dust as it helped take South Africa to victory.

"To be honest, it is part of the game. If they give out then it would go in our favour but in DRS, there is the umpire's call and that is part of it,” said Shamsi who was declared Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul.

Brief scores

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Chennai

Pakistan 270 (46.4 overs): Shakeel 52; Shamsi 4-60, Jansen 3-43

South Africa 271-9 (47.2 overs): Markram 91; Shaheen 3-45

South Africa won by one wicket

Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket World Cup standings after Friday's match (played, won, lost, tied, no result, points, net run rate):

South Africa 6 5 1 0 0 10 2.032

India 5 5 0 0 0 10 1.353

New Zealand 5 4 1 0 0 8 1.481

Australia 5 3 2 0 0 6 1.142

Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.205

Pakistan 6 2 4 0 0 4 -0.387

Afghanistan 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.969

Bangladesh 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.253

England 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.634

Netherlands 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.902

Note: Top four teams qualify for the semi-finals